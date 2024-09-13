Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 63,300 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for about 2.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in First Solar were worth $114,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

