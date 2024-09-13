Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 9,200 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.31% of TopBuild worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 170,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $369.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.35. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

