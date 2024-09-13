Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,150 shares during the quarter. ARM accounts for about 3.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.11% of ARM worth $190,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.78. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

