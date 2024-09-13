Robert George Iv Culp Buys 16,128 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 16,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $92,090.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,964.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.82 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

