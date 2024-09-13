Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $154,969.43 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $879,186.15.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.87. 4,713,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

