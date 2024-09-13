Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie cut their price target on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $355,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Roku by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

