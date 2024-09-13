Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $551.31 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

