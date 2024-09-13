Rosenblatt Securities Raises Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $20.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $564.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.