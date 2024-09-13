Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MAGQ stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34.
Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile
