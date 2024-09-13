Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$16.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

