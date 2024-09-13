Royal Bank of Canada Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Empire stock traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.87. The company had a trading volume of 146,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,548. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.45. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.38.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$153,228.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,781.91. Also, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

