Royal Bank of Canada Increases IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

IBEX Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 233,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

