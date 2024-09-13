Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of MSDL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $32,973,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

