Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to “Moderate Buy”

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Safran alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Safran

Safran Trading Up 3.4 %

About Safran

Shares of Safran stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. Safran has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.