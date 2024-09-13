Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.13.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 154,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

