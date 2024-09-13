Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) SVP Sells $120,481.20 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $142.70. 278,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,944. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $145.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 422,026 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $33,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $20,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

