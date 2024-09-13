RS Crum Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

RS Crum Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after buying an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.