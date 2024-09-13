RS Crum Inc. Invests $50,000 in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

