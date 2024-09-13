RS Crum Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RS Crum Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

