RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 0.1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.59 and last traded at $119.94. Approximately 455,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,996,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

