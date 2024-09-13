Rusty Lewis Purchases 15,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director Rusty Lewis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$23,664.00.

Shares of TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,260. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

