Rusty Lewis Purchases 15,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director Rusty Lewis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$23,664.00.
Quarterhill Price Performance
Shares of TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,260. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73.
About Quarterhill
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quarterhill
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.