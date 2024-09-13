Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 0.6%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 30,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
