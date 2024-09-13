Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 34476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.