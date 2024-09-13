Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Up 3.5 %

Safehold stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. 357,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 38.83, a current ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAFE

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.