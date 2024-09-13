Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Lifted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,720 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Sanofi worth $119,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sanofi by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 141,889 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 254,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

