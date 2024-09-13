Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $1,693.48 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.84 or 0.04056365 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,885,805,193 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,175,770 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

