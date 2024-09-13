Sapphire Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,058.35 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $2,058.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.35 or 0.04043827 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00041187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,886,377,992 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,748,569 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

