Saurabh Saha Sells 175,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $6,188.38.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.10 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 987,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.