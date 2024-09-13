Saurabh Saha Sells 175,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $6,188.38.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.10 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 987,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

