Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$20.53 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 1.1754488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.29.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

