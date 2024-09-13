Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys 29,510 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

