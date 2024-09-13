Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.