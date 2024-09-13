Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

