Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $182,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 42,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $4,056,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $23.91 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

