Scarborough Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

