Scholtz & Company LLC Boosts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medpace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $344.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.