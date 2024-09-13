Scholtz & Company LLC Invests $364,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,815 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at $711,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,497 shares of company stock worth $392,157 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

