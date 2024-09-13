Scholtz & Company LLC Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 25,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $800.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $903.35 and a 200 day moving average of $946.34. The firm has a market cap of $315.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

