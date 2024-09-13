Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 163 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $646.37 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

