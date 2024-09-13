Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

