Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $82.65 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

