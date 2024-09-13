Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Semtech by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

