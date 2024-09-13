SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $240,150.80 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.4 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 4,090,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on S. DA Davidson upped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

