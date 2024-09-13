SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $240,150.80 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SentinelOne Stock Up 2.4 %
SentinelOne stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 4,090,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on S. DA Davidson upped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
