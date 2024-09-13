Sergio Traversa Buys 51,407 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CEO Sergio Traversa bought 51,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $153,706.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,231.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Sergio Traversa acquired 55,579 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $150,619.09.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLMD opened at $3.27 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Relmada Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 847,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.