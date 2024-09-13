Sernova (TSE:SVA) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Leede Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Leede Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Sernova stock remained flat at C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,267. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$87.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 18.11.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$223,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,895. 12.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

