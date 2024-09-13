ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $886.11 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $889.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $805.77 and a 200-day moving average of $765.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.