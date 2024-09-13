SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.91

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.91 and last traded at $98.34, with a volume of 516029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,482,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth $62,309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

