Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIHBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

