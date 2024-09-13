Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$38,945.52 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$38,945.52.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:SHOP opened at C$96.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$63.16 and a one year high of C$123.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

