Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Expands By 113.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

