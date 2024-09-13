Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Expands By 113.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
