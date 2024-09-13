Short Interest in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Decreases By 66.7%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

